LARRY "IKE" MOORE, 74, of Hubert, N.C., passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Carteret Health Care. Ike proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Following his time in the military and at a young age, he started working in the Coal Mining Industry. Through his hard work, dedication and determination, he worked his way to the top, where he later became the president of the company. He enjoyed staying busy so following his career there, he used his many skills and worked as a property manager and real estate broker. Ike will be remembered as a patient, loving and encouraging husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Moore of the home; daughter, Andelien Koscierzynski of Hubert; sons, Jeremy Moore and wife Michelle of McCarr, Ky., and Larry Moore and wife JoElla of Majestic, Ky.; sister, Carol Ball and husband James of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Zachary Moore, Brooklyn Moore, Alyssa Koscierzynski, Allyson Koscierzynski, Alex Moore, Hailee Moore and Kailee Moore; and special family friends Tim Baker and Toni LePage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson and Noveline Moore. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, N.C. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

