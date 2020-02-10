LARRY TRENT THOMPSON, 67, of Forest Hills, Ky., passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Ky. Larry was born December 5, 1952, in Williamson, W.Va., the son of the late Roby Thompson Jr., and Mary Moore Thompson. Larry was raised in Chattaroy, W.Va., and was a graduate of Williamson High School. He was also a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA and he loved sports, music and history. He is survived by his wife, Yedda Rue Williamson; his children, Kacee Hodge and Heath Thompson; stepchildren, Jasmine Kennedy, Georgia Baker and Luke Pullin; his grandchildren, Rowan, Xander, Bradley, Hazel, Cameron, Amelia and Weston; his siblings, Winona (Ben) Beverly, Alice (Gary) Houben and Gary Thompson. Larry also leaves behind a special cousin, Matthew Moore, and a host of loving family members and friends. He was dearly loved by everyone and will be deeply missed. Services will be held at a later date. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Thompson family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020