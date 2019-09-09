Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rollins Funeral Home, Inc. 1822 Chestnut Street Kenova , WV 25530 (304)-453-1751 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kenova Church of God Funeral service 7:00 PM Kenova Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

LAURA LOUISE "WEEZIE" BRUMFIELD STARR, 96, of Kenova, W.Va., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service 7 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Maple Street Church of God in Kenova with Pastor Paul Cantrell and Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Interment, noon Friday, September 6, 2019, at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, W.Va. She was born January 14, 1923, in Gary, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wade H. and Frances Roberts Brumfield. She was a retired nurse's aide from the Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was a member of the Delbarton Church of God and attended the Kenova Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Claude Starr and eleven siblings. She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Janet Maynard (Dallas); one brother-in-law Don Bias; nephews Tim Bias (Georgeann) and Robert Bias (Julia); nine nieces; eight nephews and a host of family and friends, and her church family. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Street Church of God in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Maple Street Church of God, 1601 Maple Street, Kenova, W.Va. 25530 or the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 186, Kenova, W.Va. 25530. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family.

