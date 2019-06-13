LEONARD C. "SPANK" HUCKEBY JR., 72 of Matewan, W.Va., passed away on June 8, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Chambers Funeral Services with Pastor David Smith and Brother Jamie Blankenship officiating; burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery of Pecks Mill, W.Va., with Belfry Chapter 141 of the Disabled American Veterans providing military honors. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services of Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from June 13 to June 15, 2019