After a courageous battle with cancer, LEWIS BOWEN of Logan, W.Va., died on June 28, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va., at the age of 59. He leaves behind his daughters Jennifer Soto, Brittany Wright and Kendahl Steele-Bowen; his grandchildren Olivia Bowen, Jacob Soto, Gatlin Wright and Reece White. Lewis was born on March 12, 1960, in Logan, W.Va., to Clifford Bowen and Bertha Pertee who predeceased him. He grew up in a large, loving family with 10 sisters and 3 brothers. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Lewis is survived by his daughters, as well as his brothers Hank Bowen and Jim Hall; his sisters Carol Browning, Lucy Bowen, Brenda Scott, Judy Greener, Tina Sigmon, Sandy Dalton, Barbie Pertee and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son Jason Jobo; his brother Eugene Bowen; his sisters Wanda Greener, Debbie Gray and Jean Marcum. Lewis wished to be cremated and at his request no services will be held. Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., assisted his family with arrangements.

