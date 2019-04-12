Obituary Print LILLY BELL SCOTT | Visit Guest Book

LILLY BELL SCOTT, 98, of Hardy, Ky., passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Lilly was born March 13, 1921, in Ohio, the daughter of the late Peter and Ada Copley Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anderson Scott, who died in November, 1967; one son, Marshall Douglas Scott; a son-in-law, Frank Daiza. She was the last one of 10 children born to her parents. Lilly owned and operated Rena's Pizza House in Matewan, W.Va., until it was destroyed during the 1977 flood. She wrote spiritual poems and received several awards for her poetry over the years. She also wrote three books, which were published by Tate Publishing Company in Oklahoma and they are also for reading on the internet. She was a longtime member of the Toler Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Ada (Jim) McCown of Hardy, Ky., Anderson (Jean) Scott of Germantown, Tenn., and Rosetta Daiza of Orchard Lake, Mich.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a special thanks to Benny and Tibby Young, her caregivers, Melissa Gallimore, Tina Stanley and other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home with Johnny Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Scott Cemetery, Hardy, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, in the funeral home chapel with special services at 7 p.m. with Roger Mullins officiating. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Scott family. Online condolences at

25062 US HWY 119

Belfry , KY 41514

