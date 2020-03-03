Guest Book View Sign Service Information Collins Funeral Home 5452 Jerry West Hwy Switzer , WV 25647 (304)-946-2212 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Collins Funeral Home 5452 Jerry West Hwy Switzer , WV 25647 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Verdunville Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA KAY BAISDEN BRYANT, 71, of Verdunville, W.Va., passed away Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, at LRMC. She was born April 21, 1948, at Verdunville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Julius and Ruth Johnson Workman Baisden. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Franklin Bryant. Linda is survived by one daughter, Vesta "Toots" Bryant Hensley (Alex Bo); one son, Cody Bryant (Jasmine Adams); one granddaughter, Angel Bryant; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Dotson, Johnica Adams and Mika Adams. She is also survived by two brothers, Byrd Workman Jr. (Malinda) of Okemah, Okla., and Richard Baisden (Patricia) of Harts, W.Va.; and three sisters, Hester Hodges of Verdunville, W.Va., Connie Marsh (Steve) of Madison, W.Va., and Kathy Carroll (Joe) of Wilkinson, W.Va. Linda was a former school bus driver for the Logan County Board of Education, as well as a retired coal truck driver for Hobet Mining #21 in Boone County, W.Va., and a UMWA member. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Linda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She had a kind heart and always thought of others before herself. Visitation will be held on March 5th at the Verdunville Church of God from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. March 6th, 2020, at the Verdunville Church of God at Verdunville, W.Va., with Reverend Michael Hartwell officiating. Her body will be cremated, and a burial of her ashes will follow the memorial service at Highland Memory Gardens at Chapmanville, W.Va. Collins Funeral Home at Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.collinsfuneralhome.com.

