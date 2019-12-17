Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA LOU McMASTER, age 71, wife of Ronnie G. McMaster, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Mrs. McMaster was born in Chattaroy, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lucy Burnette Byrge and stepdaughter of the late Wayne C. Byrge. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Ella Lucille Pasco. She was a member of Chattaroy Missionary Baptist Church in Chattaroy, West Virginia. Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Mingo County Tax Department. Surviving in addition to her husband of Myrtle Beach are her daughter, Angela Rae Pasco (Tom) of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Dakotah Vosvick and Gatlin Pasco; one sister, Judy Harvey (Jim) of Chattaroy, West Virginia; and two brothers, John Smith (Rose) of Proctorville, Ohio, and Mark Byrge (Jennifer) of New Albany, Ohio. Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Chattaroy Missionary Baptist Church in Chattaroy, West Virginia, with Moses Pinson and Ronnie Ferrell officiating. Honorary pallbearers include Eugene Hatfield, Gerald Chafin, Lonnie Hannah, Terry Booth, Louis Olive, Donnie Huff and Joe Berner. Memorials may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

