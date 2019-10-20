Guest Book View Sign Service Information Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 (304)-369-0718 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 View Map Graveside service Following Services Memory Gardens Madison , WV View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA LOU MEADOWS JARRELL, September 30, 1936 - October 14, 2019. Linda L. Jarrell passed from this life October 14, 2019. She was born in Boone County, W.Va., the daughter of Clyde and Frankie Pauley Meadows. She attended Van High School. Married to Victor R. Jarrell from Madison, W.Va., for 64 years, she was an exemplary Christian wife, faithfully supporting her husband in his efforts to spread the gospel of Christ. She was the wonderful mother of two children, Dr. Michael Lee Jarrell of St. Augustine, Fla., and Dedra Cheryl Goff of Indianapolis, Ind. She valued faith and family, raising her children up to know and love the Lord. She referred to her years at home with her children as her "glory years." She actively encouraged every endeavor and was very proud of each achievement accomplished by her children and grandchildren. That never changed as she aged, her face would light up at the sight of any of them. She is survived by her husband; her two children; and five grandchildren, Jonathan and Isabella Jarrell of Florida and Alexandra, Patrick of Indiana and Madelyn Goff of West Virginia. She is also survived by three brothers, Hubert, Donnie and Clyde "Butch" Meadows; and an extensive list of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Max, Leon, Larry (Dee); and two sisters, Iretta Gay and Katie (Coffey). Visitation services at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019. A graveside service followed immediately at Memory Gardens, Madison.

