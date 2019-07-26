Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riddle Funeral Home 5345 South Street Vermilion , OH 44089 (440)-967-3212 Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA SUE HATFIELD SNODGRASS, 68, of Vermilion, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born February 3, 1951, in Newtown, W.Va., and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 50 years, moving from West Virginia. Linda received her preschool certification from Lorain Community College and worked as preschool teacher and day-care provider since 1992. She had worked at Harbourtown Day Nursery and Preschool, Miss Ann's Day Nursery, Lorain, Little People's Palace, Lorain, and St. Mary Church, Vermilion. ?She was a member of the Vermilion Athletic Booster Club since 1987 and made many picture buttons for student athletes. She was a past member of Christian Life Church, Lorain, and enjoyed cross-stitch and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donald Lee Snodgrass; son, Michael (Amy) Auxier of Elizabethtown, Ky.; brother, Carl (Georgia) Clarksburg of W.Va.; stepbrothers, Bill McCoy, Lewis McCoy and Tim McCoy; and her stepsisters, Ethel Hatfield, Jean Hatfield, Bonnie Bowen, Linda Williams and Alene Dodson.? She was preceded in death by her parents, Chalmers Hatfield and Vada Hatfield McCoy, and her stepfather, Elcane McCoy.? The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Friends may also call Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Chambers Funeral Home, Route 49 Hatfield Bottom, Matewan, W.Va. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Chambers Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Williamson, W.Va. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Vermilion Athletic Boosters Club, 1250 Sanford Street, Vermilion, OH 44089.? Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com. Published in Southern WV from July 26 to July 27, 2019

