LINDSEY C. COLLIER, MSGT USAF - Retired, age 79 of Shiloh, IL, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. He was born July 27, 1940, in Mount Gay, WV, the son of Lawrence and Victoria (nee Pack) Collier. On March 17, 1959, he married Janet S. Queen at Logan, West Virginia. She survives in Shiloh, IL. He was a member of Highland Hope United Methodist Church. He was also a former member of Logan Church of the Nazarene - Logan, WV; Lee Iten Post American Legion Post #439 in Highland, IL. Lindsey was born at Mt. Gay, Logan County, West Virginia. He was the youngest of 13 children. He grew up in Logan County entering the U.S. Air Force in 1958 at age 18. He served for 23+ years retiring as a Master Sgt. in 1981 from the Aero Space Control Warning Systems. His duty had him stationed in Alaska, Ireland, Hawaii and all over the U.S. He retired to Logan, WV, and started Peck's Mill Sanitation Company. He operated the company for 7 years. He became the Street Commissioner for Logan, WV, retiring after 10 years. He and his wife moved to Illinois in 2011 to be nearer to their family. God, wife, family, Air Force and pet Buffy were his order of love. He and his wife had been married over 60 years. Lindsey enjoyed bowling and golf. He was always involved with his church as faith was very important to him. Survivors include wife, Janet S. Collier, nee Queen, Shiloh, IL; son, Ricky L. (Debra) Collier, O'Fallon, IL; grandchild, Derrick A. (Alison) Collier, O'Fallon, IL; grandchild, David S. (Suzanne) Collier, Belleville, IL; great-grandchild, Silas R. Collier, Belleville, IL; great-grandchild, Ella R. Collier, Belleville, IL; great-grandchild, Quinn M. Collier, O'Fallon, IL; brother, James Collier; half brother, Virgil Workman; half sister, Adaline Tutor. He was preceded in death by father, Lawrence Lindsey Collier, died 12/16/1979; mother, Victoria Collier, nee Pack, died 1/21/1989; siblings, nine siblings preceded. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Visitation from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Monday, October 28, 2019, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland, IL. Memorial funeral services 11:30 AM Monday, October 28, 2019, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Beverly Wilkes Null officiating. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. 