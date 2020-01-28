Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOLA RAE MARINIS WITHROW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOLA RAE MARINIS WITHROW, 79, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020, at home with her family. Born on June 5, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Zevie Vance Marinis. She was the widow of her dear husband of over 53 years, Melvin Ray Withrow, whom she married on December 31, 1959, and who died on July 6, 2012. She was raised in Chapmanville, WV, then moved to Huntington, WV, where she attended Marshall University. She then married and moved to Chesapeake, OH, where she lived for over 45 years. She was a very devoted and loving mother of Penne Leah (Withrow/Wood) and served in the community in many ways. She served on the PTA, and as a room mother, and in the Women's Club of Chesapeake. She enjoyed reading, decorating, arranging flowers, ceramics, and playing cards and games with the family. She received her Optician's license and worked for many years at the Union Optical Center in Chesapeake. She then worked for the Alcon company making interocular lenses for cataract patients. After growing up in the church she placed her faith in Christ alone at Rockwood Baptist Church in Chesapeake, OH, and was baptized. She then became a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville where she attended for many years. After moving to Carol Stream, IL, she attended Fellowship Church of Carol Stream, where she also served and helped in the Women's Bible study small group ministry. In addition to her daughter, Penne, and son-in-law, Rev. Phil Wood, she is survived by four grandchildren, Joshua Wood of Carol Stream, IL, and Jeremy Wood also of Carol Stream, IL, Brooke (Wood) Anliker and husband Stuart Anliker currently living in Springfield, IL, Brittany (Wood) Kiser and her husband Destry Kiser of Portage, MI, and her beloved great-granddaughter, Adley Rae Kiser. 