LORETTA DAVIS FULLEN, of Matewan, W.Va., passed on Friday April 5, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1940, a daughter of the late James Davis and Annie Lou Mathis Davis. Services will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. in the Logan Street First Missionary Baptist Church of Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Franklin Jones officiating; burial will then follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens of Maher, W.Va. The family will begin receiving friends on Thursday afternoon beginning at noon at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Monroe Mortuary Services of Monroe, North Carolina, and local arrangements are entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services Inc. of Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may also be extended to the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019