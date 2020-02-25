LOUIS BERES, 77, of Switzer, W.Va., passed away February 16, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born March 30, 1942, in Logan County, a son of the late Louis Beres Sr. and Muriel Hatfield Dye Beres. He was a former employee of Guyan Machinery. He served in the West Virginia National Guard. He is survived by brother Kendall Beres (Pat) of Winter Garden, Fla., and sister Valletta Sheldon of West Virginia. Louis is also survived by several nephews and nieces, Dr. Michael Beres (Kate) of Charleston, W.Va., Joey Beres of New Mexico, Gavin Dye of Missouri and niece Sharon Mendez of Michigan, among others. Funeral arrangements were made through Collins Funeral Home. No public service is scheduled.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020