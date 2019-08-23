MADELINE J. DIXON, 81, of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Man, W.Va., passed away at home, surrounded by family, following a short illness, on August 22, 2019. She was born in Logan, W.Va., on October 21, 1937, to the late Dominick and Josephine Pecora Tallarico. She was predeceased by son, Michael Dixon, sisters, Frances (Roy) Hager, Louise (Jimmie) Chandler, and brothers, Joe Tallarico (Jean) and Tony Tallarico (Ann). She is survived by husband of 63 years, Charles Dixon; daughter, Robin Greene (Bill Alderman); sons, Tim (Debbie) Dixon, Patrick Dixon (Sandy Perry) and Chris Dixon (Katie Dickson); five grandchildren, Matthew Greene, Brian Dixon, Julianne Dixon, Quintin Dixon and Hannah Dixon; brother, Ralph (Frances) Tallarico; brother-in-law, Jim Dixon; along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach, with a visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019