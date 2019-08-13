MARCIA P. FERGUSON December 11, 1943 – August 7, 2019 Marcia Perry Ferguson went to Heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was originally from Justice, W.Va., and lived in North Carolina for the past five years. Family members who have made the journey to Heaven before her include her husband, Billy Jack Ferguson Sr.; son, Kevin Clark Perry; parents, Walter and Evelyn Perry; and nephew, Ryan Schneider. Those left to cherish the wonderful memories are son, Billy and Lisa Ferguson; daughter, Carla and Howie Harvey; granddaughter, Tabitha and Ben Scott; great-grandson, Asa Scott; sisters, Patricia Lester, Sereta and Robert Schneider; brothers, Buford and Debbie Perry and Tom and Rebecca Perry. She has a host of special nieces, nephews, family and friends who gave her many wonderful days full of laughter. She will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again. She is safe in the arms of Jesus. Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson, NC, is assisting her family with arrangements.

