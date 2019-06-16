Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET HURLEY STOLLINGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET HURLEY STOLLINGS, 89, of South Williamson, Ky., died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Village at Riverview in Barboursville. Born September 9, 1929, at Majestic, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Jerry Hurley and Maxine Roehrer Hurley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Orlan Stollings; sisters, Elsie Francis and Edith Felty; and brothers, Bob Hurley, Fred Hurley and Earl Hurley. She was employed by the G.C. Murphy Company for forty years, and upon her retirement she happily began a second career in caring for two of her great-nephews, Joseph and Jordan Hagy. She was a member of the Memorial Church of Christ, where she enjoyed working with children in the Sunday School Program and Vacation Bible Schools. In later years she enjoyed helping clean and maintain the church building. She is survived by her sister, Lois Hill; aunt, Libby Reed; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The visitation and funeral will be held at the Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., on Monday, June 17, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at noon. Pallbearers will be great-nephews, Joseph Hagy, Jordan Hagy, Bobby Hurley, Sean Hurley, Christopher Hurley and Christian Hill. Interment will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Memorial Church of Christ, 119 Dans Branch Road, Williamson, WV 25661, or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of the Village at Riverview where Margaret was cared for and greatly loved. You may express online condolences at

