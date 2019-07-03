MARGIE BASSHAM BROWN, 97, formerly from Amherstdale, passed with peace and grace on June 28, 2019, with family by her side. She was preceded in death by Paul Bassham, her husband of 41 years and father to their 10 children. Also preceded by husband, Ernest Brown; daughter, Dora Leigh Deskins; and sons, Joe and Stephen; grandchildren, Paul and Rebecca. Margie was born in Meta, Ky., May 30, 1922. She was a devoted wife and mother who taught her children to be respectful and independent. She was a wonderful cook, and shared holiday and Sunday dinners with all of the family. Margie was an excellent seamstress and made clothing for the family, and was employed for several years as a seamstress at Collins Department Store. She was always active in the Methodist church and sang soprano in the choir. In recent years, she was a member of the Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church. Margie is survived by children Angeline, Paul (Dawn), Charles (Linda), David, Vickie Deardorff (Ron), Rick (Vicky) and Tim; 24 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She leaves all of her family in rich memories. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, W.Va., with Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family will serve as pallbearers. For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from July 3 to July 5, 2019