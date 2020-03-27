MARK CAINES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK CAINES.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARK CAINES, of Tampa, Fla., died March 18, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, to Ollie Jane Bogar Caines and the late Bennett "Denny" Caines. Mark loved riding his motorcycle and fishing. He leaves behind his loving and caring wife, Becky; his mother, Ollie Jane Bogar Caines; brothers, Gregory and Kenneth Caines; two sisters, Linda Brown and Lisa Volkman; two stepsons, Wesley Jewell and Richard Lufkin; his loving aunt, Elsie Ann Bogar Slater. Mark is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews and a host of great friends. Purcell Funeral Home.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.