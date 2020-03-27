MARK CAINES, of Tampa, Fla., died March 18, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, to Ollie Jane Bogar Caines and the late Bennett "Denny" Caines. Mark loved riding his motorcycle and fishing. He leaves behind his loving and caring wife, Becky; his mother, Ollie Jane Bogar Caines; brothers, Gregory and Kenneth Caines; two sisters, Linda Brown and Lisa Volkman; two stepsons, Wesley Jewell and Richard Lufkin; his loving aunt, Elsie Ann Bogar Slater. Mark is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews and a host of great friends. Purcell Funeral Home.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020