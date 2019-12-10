Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK CREWS HATCHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARK CREWS HATCHER, 66, of Monaville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at home surrounded by family after a sudden illness. Mark was born in Logan, W.Va., on February 22, 1953. He was a Physical Education teacher in Logan County Schools for over 30 years. A two-time Basketball All-Stater with Logan High School, he went on to Virginia Tech on a scholarship. He was an avid golfer and loved all sports. Mark loved teaching and cared for each and every student, touching many lives with his kind heart. Mark especially loved babysitting his grandchildren after retirement. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vickie; his daughter, Marquita Harris (Chris); his son, Joe; his grandchildren, Hudson, Benjamin, Samuel and Tatym; his brother, Allan (Barbara); his sister, Sarah (Bob); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, E.A. "Bo" and Ann Hatcher. Honoring Mark's wishes, he will be cremated, and no services will be conducted at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dignity Hospice or the . Online condolences may be left at www.jamesfh.com. Published in Southern WV from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019

