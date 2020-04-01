MARY E. PERRY GIBSON, 85, of Utica, Ohio, passed away at her residence and went to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born January 16, 1935, in Betsy Layne, Kentucky, to the late Sylvester and Elsie Bays Hall. Before moving to Bladensburg, Ohio, Mary spent the first half of her life living in West Virginia, where she was a coal miner's wife, a proud long-time employee of The Dollar General Store, and a member of the Landville Freewill Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed working for the Lord and lending a helping hand to all in need. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marie (Jerry) Marcum-Young; son, Raymond (Mary) Perry; great-grandson, Timothy Perry; grandchildren, Angela Cottrell, George (Karina) Marcum, Nick Perry and Jarrod Perry; great-grandchildren, Andrea (Cameron), Katelyn, Alex, Madilyn and many others; great- great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Oaklyn, Lila, Kenleigh and many others that she loved very much; special niece, Lisa Ellis; special friend, Anna Mae Toller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Russell Perry; second husband, John W. Gibson; two sisters, Bessie Mae Hall and Ella McComas; granddaughter, Lisa Sorrell. A private graveside service will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estates in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020