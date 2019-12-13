Guest Book View Sign Service Information Blue Ridge Funeral Home and Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens 5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive Beckley , WV 25801 (304)-256-8625 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY ELLEN COLE, age 70, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House. Born on July 3, 1949, in Boone County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Glen Browning and Bernice Mullins Browning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Holstein; and her brothers, Robert Browning and Glen Browning Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Jerry Dale Cole; children, Guy Jones, Chris Jones and wife Rebecca, Kelley Weeks and husband Russell, and Jason Cole; grandchildren, Ryan Delaney and wife Megan, Austin Jones, Kelsey Jones, Molly Jones, Polly Castle, Irene Jones, Ean Jones, Avery Jones, Maggie Weeks, Sarah Weeks, Jenna Weeks and Wyatt Cole; great-grandchildren, Kayson Abernathy, Zaxton Jones, Flynn Castle, Ella Castle, Evander Jones and Myla Delaney; sisters, Shirley Charles and husband Spike, and Sandy Slack and husband Mike; brothers, Alvin Browning and wife Evonda and Mack Browning; sister-in-law, Loretta Browning; and brothers-in-law, Bob Cole and James Cole and wife Daisy. Mary was a member of Fairdale Freewill Baptist Church for 16 years, where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her church and her church family. She enjoyed her puzzles and watching baseball, softball and tennis. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Home with Reverend Dean Adams officiating. Burial in the Crucifix Garden of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia-Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. Online condolences may be made to the family at MARY ELLEN COLE, age 70, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House. Born on July 3, 1949, in Boone County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Glen Browning and Bernice Mullins Browning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Holstein; and her brothers, Robert Browning and Glen Browning Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Jerry Dale Cole; children, Guy Jones, Chris Jones and wife Rebecca, Kelley Weeks and husband Russell, and Jason Cole; grandchildren, Ryan Delaney and wife Megan, Austin Jones, Kelsey Jones, Molly Jones, Polly Castle, Irene Jones, Ean Jones, Avery Jones, Maggie Weeks, Sarah Weeks, Jenna Weeks and Wyatt Cole; great-grandchildren, Kayson Abernathy, Zaxton Jones, Flynn Castle, Ella Castle, Evander Jones and Myla Delaney; sisters, Shirley Charles and husband Spike, and Sandy Slack and husband Mike; brothers, Alvin Browning and wife Evonda and Mack Browning; sister-in-law, Loretta Browning; and brothers-in-law, Bob Cole and James Cole and wife Daisy. Mary was a member of Fairdale Freewill Baptist Church for 16 years, where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her church and her church family. She enjoyed her puzzles and watching baseball, softball and tennis. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Home with Reverend Dean Adams officiating. Burial in the Crucifix Garden of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia-Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.blueridgefuneralhome.com. Blue Ridge Funeral Home & Crematorium has the honor of serving the family. Published in Southern WV from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close