JENNINGS AYERS FUNERAL HOME 820 South Church St Murfreesboro , TN 37130 (615)-893-2422

MARY MARIE LANE, age 90, passed away at her residence July 18, 2019. She was born in Vincennes, Indiana, and has lived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, since 1977. She was a member of the Church of God and attended Farris Chapel UMC. Mary was a homemaker, seamstress, demo at Sam's Club and active with the Senior Citizen Center. She had a strong love of God and was very active in her church and community. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie Ellen Mason Hall and Russell Lowell Hall; husband, Max Eugene Lane; son, Marion Michael Lane; and brother, Russell Hall. She is survived by her sons, Max Eugene Lane Jr., and wife Sherry of Murfreesboro, Jack Arthur Lane and wife Julie of Bridgeport, West Virginia, Christopher Allan Lane and wife Kelly of Nashville; daughter, Melodye Ellen Zahn and husband James of McMinnville; sister, Jackie Steele of West Virginia; 17 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Patty Yates and Ann Meece officiating. A private burial will follow. Because she loved to feed people, donations may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette St., Nashville, TN 37203, 615-255-2475. Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in Southern WV from July 22 to July 23, 2019

