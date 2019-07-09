MAURICE CURRY

MAURICE CURRY, age 52, passed away July 7, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Home Going Celebration at noon Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Elevation Church, 2189 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, where his family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mountain View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Huddy, Ky. Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St., Columbus. Visit Maurice's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
