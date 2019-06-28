Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MELISSIA ELAINE ELLIS. View Sign Service Information MEMORIAL FUNERAL DIRECTORY, INC. 654 Athens Road Princeton , WV 24740 (304)-425-8131 Send Flowers Obituary

MELISSIA ELAINE ELLIS, 60, of Princeton, W.Va., formerly of Baisden, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019, at the home of her long-time companion and friend Freddie Gunter. Born December 3, 1958, at Welch, W.Va., she was the daughter of the Clara Angeline Goodman Cline. While living in the Gilbert, W.Va., area Elaine was a florist for Clarice's Flower Shop. While her health permitted, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Steven R. Ellis Sr., and three siblings, Marsha Hager, Renea Hundley and Tim Cline. Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted companion, Freddie Gunter; two sons, Steven R. Ellis Jr., and wife Rayna, Stephen Wayne Ellis all of Baisden; three grandchildren, Amber Browning, Kaitlyn and Dillan Ellis; and one brother, Chris Cline of Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on Athens Road in Princeton. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Friends may visit with the family Friday from noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family via

MELISSIA ELAINE ELLIS, 60, of Princeton, W.Va., formerly of Baisden, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019, at the home of her long-time companion and friend Freddie Gunter. Born December 3, 1958, at Welch, W.Va., she was the daughter of the Clara Angeline Goodman Cline. While living in the Gilbert, W.Va., area Elaine was a florist for Clarice's Flower Shop. While her health permitted, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Steven R. Ellis Sr., and three siblings, Marsha Hager, Renea Hundley and Tim Cline. Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted companion, Freddie Gunter; two sons, Steven R. Ellis Jr., and wife Rayna, Stephen Wayne Ellis all of Baisden; three grandchildren, Amber Browning, Kaitlyn and Dillan Ellis; and one brother, Chris Cline of Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on Athens Road in Princeton. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Friends may visit with the family Friday from noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com . Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Ellis family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on Athens Road in Princeton. Published in Southern WV from June 28 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close