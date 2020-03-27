MICHAEL KEVIN AKERS, 56, of Lexington, S.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed from this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Irene Akers; three sons, Tony Akers, Bryan Akers, Austin Vance; two daughters, Desirae Akers and Sara Akers; one grandson, Desmond Akers; his mother and father, Mary and Jack Preece; two brothers, Bryan Akers and his wife Mary Akers, and Leonard Akers; two sisters, Becky Adkins and her husband Charlie Adkins, and Mandy Akers; two stepsisters, Sheila Cain and Rita Smith; and many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and -nieces. Due to current public health concerns, services will be at a later time. Your understanding is appreciated by his family.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020