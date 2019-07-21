Guest Book View Sign Service Information Weaver Mortuary Inc 1718 W 3Rd Ave Williamson , WV 25661 (304)-235-2410 Send Flowers Obituary

MILDRED LOUISE FRANKLIN DESKINS, beloved former grade school educator at West Williamson Grade School, passed away on July 17, 2019, of pneumonia at the Appalachian Regional Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility in South Williamson, Ky., where she had been since suffering a fall in her home on December 31, 2018. Mildred was born on August 22, 1921, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late W. J. (Jess) Franklin Sr. and Brooke (Curry) Franklin. She grew up in Williamson, W.Va., and graduated from Williamson High School in 1938. After high school she attended Concord College in Athens, W.Va., and then began teaching at West Williamson Grade School. Mildred married Merrill Deskins in September 1941 and in early 1942 they moved to Metaline, Washington, where Merrill was working. Their son Merrill Franklin was born there in 1944, and they decided to move back to West Virginia when Merrill was 6 weeks old and drove across the country with their newborn son. Mildred began teaching again and Merrill got a job on the railroad. Within a few short months on the job he was killed in a railroad accident and Mildred was widowed with a 6-month-old child. She and her son lived with her parents following her husband's death. Mildred retired in 1982 after teaching for 40 years at West Williamson Grade School. The many former students who continued to call her and come by to visit and honor her throughout her life, up until she died, evidenced the positive and lasting impact she had on so many. Their continued expressions of gratitude and admiration were a source of great joy and satisfaction for her. She often said their expressed gratitude made all those years of teaching at low pay worthwhile. Mildred liked to travel, and she especially enjoyed annual spring and fall trips with her cherished son, Merrill, to Asheville, N.C., and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Mildred, who was known for her kind smile, and her effervescent personality, was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Williamson, W.Va., since the 1940s and taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for years. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; her brother, Jess Franklin; her nieces, Deby Justice and Randi Hatfield; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Merrill Deskins; and one niece, Teri Clark of Florida. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, July 19, 2019, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, July 20, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Reverend Hiram Justice will officiate. Pallbearers include Colin Berry, Gary Mosley, Freddie Newsome, Tom Newsome, Greg "Hootie" Smith, Bobby Starr and Paul Starr. Honorary pallbearer is Dusty Smith. You may express online condolences at MILDRED LOUISE FRANKLIN DESKINS, beloved former grade school educator at West Williamson Grade School, passed away on July 17, 2019, of pneumonia at the Appalachian Regional Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility in South Williamson, Ky., where she had been since suffering a fall in her home on December 31, 2018. Mildred was born on August 22, 1921, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late W. J. (Jess) Franklin Sr. and Brooke (Curry) Franklin. She grew up in Williamson, W.Va., and graduated from Williamson High School in 1938. After high school she attended Concord College in Athens, W.Va., and then began teaching at West Williamson Grade School. Mildred married Merrill Deskins in September 1941 and in early 1942 they moved to Metaline, Washington, where Merrill was working. Their son Merrill Franklin was born there in 1944, and they decided to move back to West Virginia when Merrill was 6 weeks old and drove across the country with their newborn son. Mildred began teaching again and Merrill got a job on the railroad. Within a few short months on the job he was killed in a railroad accident and Mildred was widowed with a 6-month-old child. She and her son lived with her parents following her husband's death. Mildred retired in 1982 after teaching for 40 years at West Williamson Grade School. The many former students who continued to call her and come by to visit and honor her throughout her life, up until she died, evidenced the positive and lasting impact she had on so many. Their continued expressions of gratitude and admiration were a source of great joy and satisfaction for her. She often said their expressed gratitude made all those years of teaching at low pay worthwhile. Mildred liked to travel, and she especially enjoyed annual spring and fall trips with her cherished son, Merrill, to Asheville, N.C., and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Mildred, who was known for her kind smile, and her effervescent personality, was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Williamson, W.Va., since the 1940s and taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for years. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; her brother, Jess Franklin; her nieces, Deby Justice and Randi Hatfield; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Merrill Deskins; and one niece, Teri Clark of Florida. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, July 19, 2019, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, July 20, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Reverend Hiram Justice will officiate. Pallbearers include Colin Berry, Gary Mosley, Freddie Newsome, Tom Newsome, Greg "Hootie" Smith, Bobby Starr and Paul Starr. Honorary pallbearer is Dusty Smith. You may express online condolences at www.weavermortuaryinc.com. Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, W.Va., is serving the Deskins family. Published in Southern WV from July 21 to July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close