MINNIE DELORES "DEE" CANTRELL, 80, of Mifflin, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her home after an extended battle with illness. She was born June 5, 1939, in Yolyn, W.Va., to the late Dewey and Minnie Griffin Osborne, and was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cantrell; son, Matthew Cantrell; granddaughter, Sonya Smutko; siblings, Howard Osborne, Helen Pennington, Edith Vance, Dale Osborne, Cynthia Milbeck, Gayla Clark. Dee is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Karen Cantrell of Freehold, N.J.; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Bambi Cantrell of Rogersville, Tenn.; daughter and son-in-law, Ella and Billy Smutko of Mifflin, W.Va.; son, Steve Cantrell of Bethlehem, Pa.; son, Joshua Cantrell of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jason, Joe, Jay, Jenn (Steve), Christopher, Carson, Crystal, Billy (Mariah), Michael (Sarah), Joey, Jacob, Erica; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Aaron, Ryleigh, Paityn, Zoey, Aiden, Vincent; siblings, Dewey Osborne Jr., Joyce Lowe, Fred Osborne and sister-in-law Susan and Randy Achorn. Dee was a devoted wife, loving mother, mamaw and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed and was loved by all who knew and loved her. The family will hold a private celebration of her life at her favorite beach. Published in Southern WV from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020

