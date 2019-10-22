Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NADA JEAN CURRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NADA JEAN CURRY, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, went to meet the Lord, Friday, October 18, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia. Born August 25, 1931, at Logan County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Newt and Leona Adkins Beckett. She married Rev. Charles E. Curry, and they enjoyed seventy-one years of marriage together. She was a Free Will Baptist by faith and a loving mother and wife. Nada leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Charles E. Curry, Gallipolis, Ohio; and children, Charles Randall Curry and Larry Curry; grandchildren, Amy, Jenny, Mike, Willis, Regina and Jeff; and six great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Beckett; and a multitude of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Sheila Turn; brother, Arnold Ray Beckett; and sisters, Oretha Mae Vance and Arnetta Ann Hale. Funeral services 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio, with Rev. Luther Dingus and Rev. Chuck McCormick officiating. Burial in Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, Ohio. Friends and family call at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mccoymoore.com. Published in Southern WV from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019

