NANCY ANN RIFFE VAN BIBBER, 80, of Panama City, Florida, passed from this life into eternal rest to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, memaw, teacher and friend. Nancy was born in Logan, W.Va., daughter of Charles O. "Buster" and Hazel Riffe, where her grandparents were one of the pioneer settlers of the county. She was a 1956 graduate of Logan High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's degree in Counseling from Marshall College (University). Nancy taught elementary school in Logan County, Tampa, Florida, and Panama City, where she was also a Guidance Counselor at Mosley High prior to her retirement. She was a member of Covenant and First Presbyterian Churches and Panama City Woman's Club. Nancy was a loving, kind, considerate and selfless soul. Her upbringing as part of a loving Christian family in West Virginia provided her with the spirit of compassion to help others, which she carried into her work with young people as an educator. She was always helping her husband, Van, with his projects, around the home and in his work at the Navy lab. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, Bill Brown, and husband, Vordaman Van Bibber. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wing; grandson, Andrew Wing and wife Holly Wing; granddaughter, Lucy Wing; sister, Frances R. Allen; brothers, Ed, Charles and John Riffe; two nieces and five nephews; Van's children, Margie Ann Trailer and Brian Van Bibber; Van's three grandchildren, Katie, Michael and Kirjah; and many great-grandchildren, all of San Diego, Calif. She also dearly appreciated her friend, Cheryl, for her love and support over the past year. A memorial service was held at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. Entombment followed at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Panama City, FL, Woman's Club.

