NANCY STATEN DAVIS, 64, of West Williamson, W.Va., passed away suddenly on June 6, 2019, at Williamson Memorial Hospital. Born August 27, 1954, in Williamson, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Tommy Staten and Reba Booth Staten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Maynard, and her daughter-in-law, Alicia Staten. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Williamson, W.Va., and a 1972 graduate of Williamson High School. She was formerly employed by the Mingo County Commission as a switchboard operator. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Williamson, where she faithfully and joyfully worked in the nursery caring for the babies and small children. She loved being in the nursery with the little ones. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved her family unconditionally. Nancy was loved by all who knew her. She possessed a kind and loving spirit that will always be remembered and cherished. Nancy is survived by three sons, Shawn Staten of Statesville, N.C., Terry (Michele) Staten and Chris Staten, both of Williamson, W.Va.; two daughters, Beth (Dennis Wilson) Davis of Williamson, W.Va., and Angela (Jackie Daniels) Davis of Huddy, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Michael, Kacie, Karissa, Zachary, Nicholas, Clarence, Bentley and JaMiracle; nieces and nephews, Leonard, Roger and Tracy Young and Stephanie Pinson. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Williamson. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the church. Reverend Jarrod Belcher will officiate. Interment is in the Fairview Cemetery in West Williamson, W.Va. Pallbearers include Shawn, Terry, Chris, Michael and Nicholas Staten and Leonard and Tracy Young. You may express online condolences at

NANCY STATEN DAVIS, 64, of West Williamson, W.Va., passed away suddenly on June 6, 2019, at Williamson Memorial Hospital. Born August 27, 1954, in Williamson, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Tommy Staten and Reba Booth Staten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Maynard, and her daughter-in-law, Alicia Staten. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Williamson, W.Va., and a 1972 graduate of Williamson High School. She was formerly employed by the Mingo County Commission as a switchboard operator. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Williamson, where she faithfully and joyfully worked in the nursery caring for the babies and small children. She loved being in the nursery with the little ones. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved her family unconditionally. Nancy was loved by all who knew her. She possessed a kind and loving spirit that will always be remembered and cherished. Nancy is survived by three sons, Shawn Staten of Statesville, N.C., Terry (Michele) Staten and Chris Staten, both of Williamson, W.Va.; two daughters, Beth (Dennis Wilson) Davis of Williamson, W.Va., and Angela (Jackie Daniels) Davis of Huddy, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Michael, Kacie, Karissa, Zachary, Nicholas, Clarence, Bentley and JaMiracle; nieces and nephews, Leonard, Roger and Tracy Young and Stephanie Pinson. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Williamson. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the church. Reverend Jarrod Belcher will officiate. Interment is in the Fairview Cemetery in West Williamson, W.Va. Pallbearers include Shawn, Terry, Chris, Michael and Nicholas Staten and Leonard and Tracy Young.

