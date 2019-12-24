Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NEDRA KAY ELLIS DINGESS. View Sign Service Information McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc 6670 Mcclellan St West Hamlin , WV 25571 (304)-824-3733 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc 6670 Mcclellan St West Hamlin , WV 25571 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc 6670 Mcclellan St West Hamlin , WV 25571 View Map Burial Following Services Ellis Family Cemetery Branchland , WV View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEDRA KAY ELLIS DINGESS, 75, of Branchland, W.Va., left us broken-hearted but gained her heavenly reward on December 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center surrounded by a gathering of family and friends. She was born January 11, 1944, in Logan County, W.Va., the daughter of Edgar Ray and Ouida Davis Ellis. She had many jobs throughout her life: beautician, Logan Banner secretary, telephone operator, secretary in the Marshall University financial aid department and others. However, she worked the longest at Namaco Industries in Huntington, W.Va., as an office manager and salesperson. Nedra loved her family fiercely! She attended ballgames and activities of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, no matter where she had to travel. She met life's challenges with a feisty attitude and was always the fun-loving member of any group. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Ray and Ouida Davis Ellis; husband, Frederick Lee Dingess; sons, Jack Doyle Dingess and Frederick Lee "Freddie" Dingess II; and brother, Edgar Ray Ellis Jr. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory D. and Sheryl L. (Hoke) Lambert; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Linda Ellis; grandsons, Cody Lambert, Hunter Lambert, Tyler Dingess, Tanner Dingess; and even though she was referred to as "Mamaw" by many, she considered Cory Daugherty and Colton Daugherty as her grandchildren; her nieces, Kimberly (Roger) Ellis Dial, Kelly (Bill) Ellis Lyons, Shannon (Edwin) Ellis Pon and Edgar Ray (Whitney) Ellis III and a host of other family and friends. Special acknowledgment to her cousins Gary and Patricia Ellis who were always just a phone call away in her time of need. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Lonnie Wilson officiating. The burial will follow in the Ellis Family Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Thursday at the funeral home. Published in Southern WV from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019

