Service Information
R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry
25062 US HWY 119
Belfry , KY 41514
(606)-353-7212
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Mountain View Memory Gardens
Huddy , KY
Obituary

NINA RUTH VARNEY TROUT, age 93 of Georgetown, Ky., formerly of Belfry, Ky., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 27, 2020. A lifelong member of Belfry United Methodist Church and faithful attendee at Georgetown's Mount Gilead First United Methodist Church, she dedicated her life to following Christ and sharing his message among family and friends. Nina is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Myrtle Hale Varney; her loving husband, Rev. William Lee Trout; son, William Michael Trout; brothers, Opie Reid Varney, Clayton Thomas Varney, Claude Pershing Varney and Alex Andrew Varney; sisters, Clara Mae Varney, Helen Madeline Varney and Nell Matilda Varney; and granddaughter, La' Shanna Mae Trout. Survivors include daughter, Nina Susan (Charles) Smith; and sons, Claude Stephen (Tolena) Trout, Clayton Timothy (Paula) Trout and Benjamin Lee (Valerie) Trout; along with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and treasured lifelong friend Lorraine Smith. While Nina forever will be known as a loving mother and faithful wife, God also blessed her with tremendous gifts of care and compassion. From her siblings to her in-laws, she graciously served and cared for them throughout their respective lives right up until their passing days. She also exhibited this with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, serving as a role model and sharing life's most important lessons. It was a cross she carried honorably and graciously, all centered upon the foundation of Christ. Nina was laid to rest in a graveside ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. The public was invited to attend, but in light of our nation's current circumstances, all were asked to respect the safe distancing mandates for health and well being of everyone. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Nina at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Belfry United Methodist Church in honor of Nina Trout to PO Box 1110, Belfry, KY 41514. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Trout family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com. Published in Southern WV from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020

