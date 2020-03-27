Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA JEAN BRANHAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NORMA JEAN BRANHAM, known to many as Nan-nan, went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. She passed away in her home where she lived with her daughter, Debbie and her husband Tom Price, for the past 12 years. Norma Jean was born November 22, 1932, in Kentucky, to Kelly and Ela Turner. She grew up in Pikeville, Ky., and became a waitress at the age of 15. There she met a Taxi driver, Virgil Branham, whom she was married to for 3 months shy of 50 years. Virgil took her on an adventurous ride of a lifetime! After they married, they settled in Boone County, W.Va., where they raised their family. They had 5 children - Sharon, Sally, Debbie, Dwayne and Keith. Norma Jean was an active member of Cazy FWB Church for many years. There she taught a teenage Sunday school class for 14 years, helped in Vacation Bible Schools, President of Lady's Aide, participated in annual plays and member of the church choir. Her husband served as a Deacon where Norma Jean was a role model of a Deacon's wife. They blessed many ladies with transportation to church who were unable to drive. Norma Jean was known to everyone as one of the sweetest, most kind ladies you would ever meet. She was a very faithful wife, mother and grandmother. Her example shined Christ. She fulfilled the role of a Proverbs 31 woman (her children rise and call her blessed). She left a legacy that has impacted generations and will continue on. May she leave you with something to remember: "May the Lord Bless you and Keep you." Numbers 6:24. Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Ella Turner, husband, Virgil Branham, oldest son, Dwayne Branham, sisters, Blanche, Opal, Palestine, Pauline, Wildean, and daughters-in-law, Mary and Denise. Norma Jean is survived by daughters, Sharon Powers, Sally (Doug) Price and Debbie (Tom) Price, all of Charleston, W.Va., son, Keith Branham of Madison, W.Va., grandchildren, Alisha, Todd, Holly, Mandy, Hope, Beth, Justin, Lea, Sarah, Wesley, Dustin, Derek, Candace, many great-grandchildren, sisters, JoAnn, Beatrice, and brother, Ronnie. Service took place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Church, Dunbar, W.Va., with Tom Price officiating. Burial was in Danville Memorial Park, Danville, W.Va. Visitation was from noon to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you send donations to Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Building Fund, 2111 Roxalana Road, Dunbar, WV 25064. NORMA JEAN BRANHAM, known to many as Nan-nan, went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. She passed away in her home where she lived with her daughter, Debbie and her husband Tom Price, for the past 12 years. Norma Jean was born November 22, 1932, in Kentucky, to Kelly and Ela Turner. She grew up in Pikeville, Ky., and became a waitress at the age of 15. There she met a Taxi driver, Virgil Branham, whom she was married to for 3 months shy of 50 years. Virgil took her on an adventurous ride of a lifetime! After they married, they settled in Boone County, W.Va., where they raised their family. They had 5 children - Sharon, Sally, Debbie, Dwayne and Keith. Norma Jean was an active member of Cazy FWB Church for many years. There she taught a teenage Sunday school class for 14 years, helped in Vacation Bible Schools, President of Lady's Aide, participated in annual plays and member of the church choir. Her husband served as a Deacon where Norma Jean was a role model of a Deacon's wife. They blessed many ladies with transportation to church who were unable to drive. Norma Jean was known to everyone as one of the sweetest, most kind ladies you would ever meet. She was a very faithful wife, mother and grandmother. Her example shined Christ. She fulfilled the role of a Proverbs 31 woman (her children rise and call her blessed). She left a legacy that has impacted generations and will continue on. May she leave you with something to remember: "May the Lord Bless you and Keep you." Numbers 6:24. Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Ella Turner, husband, Virgil Branham, oldest son, Dwayne Branham, sisters, Blanche, Opal, Palestine, Pauline, Wildean, and daughters-in-law, Mary and Denise. Norma Jean is survived by daughters, Sharon Powers, Sally (Doug) Price and Debbie (Tom) Price, all of Charleston, W.Va., son, Keith Branham of Madison, W.Va., grandchildren, Alisha, Todd, Holly, Mandy, Hope, Beth, Justin, Lea, Sarah, Wesley, Dustin, Derek, Candace, many great-grandchildren, sisters, JoAnn, Beatrice, and brother, Ronnie. Service took place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Church, Dunbar, W.Va., with Tom Price officiating. Burial was in Danville Memorial Park, Danville, W.Va. Visitation was from noon to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you send donations to Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Building Fund, 2111 Roxalana Road, Dunbar, WV 25064. Published in Southern WV from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close