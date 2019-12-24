Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA JEAN McNEIL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NORMA JEAN McNEIL, 85, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born September 26, 1934, in Holden, West Virginia, to the late Taylor Farmer and Rosa Dingess Farmer. She was a homemaker and member of Belmont General Baptist Church in Morgantown, Kentucky. Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter McNeil; one son, Dexter Patrick McNeil; two grandsons, Dexter Cameron McNeil and Patrick Allen McNeil; two brothers, Calvin Coolidge Farmer and John T. Farmer; and one sister, Macy Adkins Estep. Survivors include two sons, Martin D. McNeil of Owensboro, Ky., and Craig (Phyllis) McNeil of Rockport, Indiana; one daughter, Melissa A. (Keith) Hayden of Owensboro, Ky.; 10 grandchildren, Laura Adams, Brad McNeil, Allison Carman, Erin and Emily McNeil, Zack Hayden, Adam Witherspoon, Kyndall Hayden, Marcus McNeil and Austin McNeil; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank Farmer of Bracey, Virginia; and one sister, Merrill Atkinson of Phoenix, Arizona. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, was entrusted with arrangements. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301-9989. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family of Norma Jean McNeil by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com. Published in Southern WV from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019

