OCTAVIA "SISSY" LEE MILAM HARRIS, 81, a resident of Creedmoor, N.C., and a former resident of Rawl, West Virginia, born July 11, 1937, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a long battle with kidney failure, at the home of her daughter. A native of Mingo County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Ivan Milam and Hettie Bowen and the widow of Angelee "Lee" Harris. She was of the Christian faith and was a homemaker. She was a kind and generous person to all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Rawl Freewill Baptist Church Rawl, West Virginia, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. with service to follow. Surviving are two daughters, Becky Herrington of Creedmoor and Amy Spears (Greg) of Lovely Ky.; two sons, Bruce Harris (Joanne) of Java, Va., and Angelee "Lee" Harris of El Whitney, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Angela Conley, David Harris, Ashley Brown (Matthew), Kimberly Beverly (Ian), Kelly Harris, Christopher Chapman and Kendra Blevins (Daniel); and four great-grandchildren, DeAsia Henderson, Emmeline Brown, Marcus Conley and Michael Blevins; and two sisters, Ella Mae Elkins of Rawl, WV, and Linda Saltsgiver of Springboro, Ohio. She was proceeded in death by siblings Edward Milam, Ivan Milam Jr., Bonnie Cary and Jimmy Milam and a great-granddaughter, Aleah Blevins.

