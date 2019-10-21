Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hatfield Funeral Chapel 144 Toler Road Toler , KY 41514 (606)-353-7281 Send Flowers Obituary

ODELL PARKS SR., "Big O" age 67 of Williamson, W.Va., departed this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1:25 a.m., at the Williamson Memorial Hospital from a long battle with cancer. Odell was born January 27, 1952, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late Waddell and Willie Graves Parks. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Waddell, James, Leon and Leo Parks; and two sisters, Patricia and Allie Parks. Odell was a retired long-time employee of the City of Williamson and the Mingo County Courthouse. He was a man of God who was loving as well as kind. He had a sincere heart and an astounding faith in God and prayer. He is survived by the love of his life, Pamela "Suzie" Parks of Williamson, W.Va. Between the two of them, they had seven children, Renee Hatfield of Charleston, W.Va., Teresa Hatfield of Charleston, W.Va., Odell Parks Jr. of Williamson, W.Va., Suzann (Joshua) Sparks of Bridgeport, W.Va., Matthew Parks of Williamson, W.Va., Leandra Parks (Forrest Trammell) of Logan, W.Va., and Amber Parks of Matewan, W.Va. He is also survived by his best friend, whom he referred to as his "Angel on Earth," Cecile Wright "Spot"; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Theresa Turner and Odessa Hickman, both of New York, Elizabeth (Jackie) Webster of Columbus, Ohio, and Phyllis Parks of Charleston, W.Va.; and a host of friends. Odell was known for his big smile and infectious laugh. He was known by many as "The Gentle Giant." The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at The Christ Temple Church in Williamson with funeral services beginning at 4 p.m. with District Elder Thomas Moore officiating. There are some that bring a light so great into the world that even after they're gone ... The Light still remains.

