OLA DAMRON METTS, 75, formerly of Matewan, W.Va., wife of James Emory Metts, died Oct. 29 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the East Side Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 273, New Ellenton, SC 29809. A private service and burial will take place at a later date. Cole Funeral Home, 1544 University Parkway, 118 Bypass, Aiken, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. www.colefuneralhomeinc.com. This obituary is courtesy of Chambers Funeral Services of Matewan, W.Va. ?www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019