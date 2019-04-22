On April 4, 2019, NANCY RUTH (MEADOWS) GANT, 69, of Richwood, W.Va., went home to sit at the feet of Jesus after a long illness. Nancy was a woman of strong faith, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a nursing graduate of Morris Harvey College, and lived a life of service through nursing, music in the church, raising her children, and doting on her grandchildren. She was loyal, kind, and showed the love of Christ to others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Glenna; her brothers, David Patrick and Daniel; and her niece, Molly. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Allan; her children, David (Melissa) Gant, Matthew (Heather) Gant, Rebekah (James) Bavry; grandchildren, Allyson, Joshua, Allison, Audrey, and Jacob; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Emily, Hannah, Lindsey, Phillip, and Grace; and many great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. A memorial service is planned for 2-4 p.m. April 27, 2019, at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, her family lovingly asks that donations be made to the Inclusion Body Myositis Foundation at www.ibmfoundation.org.
Simons-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12 Railroad Ave
Richwood, WV 26261
(304) 846-2622
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019