On Saturday, May 18, 2019, EDWARD H. LAFFERTY passed away at Hardin County General Hospital in Rosiclare, Ill., under the wonderful care of family and staff. Edward was born on July 11, 1923, in Logan, W.Va., the son of the late Ida and Thomas Lafferty. He joined the Army at a very young age. He served in WWII in the South Pacific with the 81st Infantry Division 44; he received the Purple Heart on Sept. 26, 1944, in Palau Island. He was also awarded the American Defense Service Medal, American Theater Service Medal and Asiatic Pacific Service Medal. He married Laurene Morrison Lafferty on July 11, 1946, in Logan, W.Va. They were married 66 years when Laurene passed away on April 8, 2012. Together they had six children, Sandra McCumber of Elizabethtown, Ill.; Pat Lolley (Dannie) of Camden, Tenn.; Thomas Lafferty; Edward (Kay) Lafferty of Elizabethtown, Ill.; Barbara Clymer (Terry) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Debra Dermyer (Dan) of Tecumseh, Mich. He had five step-children, Jack Montgomery, James Montgomery, Johnny Montgomery, Joe Montgomery and Donna Montgomery McGlone. He had 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Edward was a wonderful father and grandfather "Papaw." He enjoyed his time with the love of his life, Laurene, and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He shared his love and knowledge with the family, and he will never be forgotten. Edward is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Laurene, and one son, Thomas Lafferty (Vietnam 1970) and five step-children, Jack Montgomery, James Montgomery, Johnny Montgomery, Joe Montgomery and Donna Montgomery McGlone; grandson Timothy Clymer and great-granddaughter Amanda Krzyston. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, Ill. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the church. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Logan, W.Va. Visit www.alyfh.com to leave an online condolence. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 179, Elizabethtown, IL 62931.
Published in Southern WV from May 24 to May 26, 2019