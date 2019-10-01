OSCAR PACLIBON CARRILLO, 85, of Whitman, W.Va., passed away in the loving arms of his wife, Shawn, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the CAMC Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Oscar was born in Sanchez Mira Gagayan, Philippines, the son of the Ciresencia Paclibon and Venancio Carrillo. Oscar was very proud to become a U.S. citizen on September 20, 2010. Oscar was a family physician; he owned Mingo Medical Association located in Delbarton, W.Va., from which he retired. He also worked at Guyan Valley Hospital, Thomas Memorial Hospital, and he also worked in Welch, W.Va., as an ER physician. Oscar enjoyed life to the fullest; he loved to go camping, fishing, golfing, and he loved to build things. Oscar was loved by all who knew him, he had a heart of gold, and was one in a million. He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Shawn, and furbaby Dakota, whom he loved very much; also his sister-in-law Rebecca (Rather) Gilman, sister-in-law Sandra Adams, sister-in-law Nancy Adkins, Bob Weisner, sister-in-law Permelia (JD) Wolfe; his children, Jo Jo (Grace) Carrillo of Lake Forest Calif., Jay (Leslie) Carrillo of Orlando, Fla., and Maria Montecillo also of Lake Forest; his grandchildren, Justin, Jax, Chase, Mark and Dominic Carrillo and Nicole Montecillo, and a host of friends, golfing buddies, and fishing buddy Dale Dillon. Oscar will be cremated as was his wish and laid to rest beside his mother in the Philippines. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the Carrillo family.
Published in Southern WV from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019