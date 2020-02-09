Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA SUE VICKERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA SUE VICKERS, the only child of EM and Juanita Shamblen, was born in Charleston, WV, on January 29, 1938. She was raised in Prenter, West Virginia, where she was an active and well-loved member of the community, playing the saxophone and a majorette in the Sherman High School Band. At a seventh grade school field day, she met a boy who would become her future spouse, George Vickers. Patty and George dated while attending Sherman High School. Patty went to college earning a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and Education from Concord College in 1957. As Patty graduated, George took Army leave and returned home to make her his bride. Their first military move was to San Antonio, Texas. Patty secured her first teaching position and remained employed until several months pregnant with their first daughter, Kozan. As an Army wife, Patricia kept the home fires burning as George was repeatedly deployed, including his three tours in Vietnam. While they frequently returned to their home state to visit, Patty and George built a life where the Army sent them and also honoring our Lord, Jesus Christ. Their next daughter, Sherry, was born in New Jersey, and their youngest, Rhonda, in Okinawa. Often operating as a single parent, Patty was a strong role model of a woman of faith ensuring the family was active in church. She helped support the family as an elementary school teacher, even though the 29 military moves caused her to frequently change jobs. Patty completed a Master's Degree in Learning Disabilities at Kansas State University while working full time. In 1977, Patty and George moved to Hawaii, and stayed there after George retired from the Army. The family made the Island of Oahu home for the next 29 years. Patty's career expanded from elementary school to teaching soldiers how to read. Later, she managed all Army child development centers in Hawaii serving the military by ensuring quality of care and education for their families. Patty was ever the supporter of new adventures. In 2005, the couple left behind the palm trees and trade winds and settled in Pinehurst. Living in North Carolina provided an opportunity to visit West Virginia more often and reconnect with friends and family. She looked forward to Sherman High School and Prenter reunions and hosting visitors from West Virginia. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, George Vickers; and daughters and sons-in-law, Kozan and Eddie Halstead, Sherry and Norman Howard, and Rhonda and Les Beassie. Additionally, she leaves six grandchildren and their spouses, Rebecca and Trevor, Tammie and Ryan, Matthew and Katie, Kodie, Kris, and Michael, as well as two great-granddaughters, Charleston and Magnolia. 