PAUL JAMES BROWN, 94, went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019, at his home on Lick Creek Road, Williamson, W.Va. Paul was the husband of Pearl Elkins Brown. They shared 72 years of marriage. A World War II veteran of the United States Army, Paul loved and served his county with great pride. Born April 20, 1925, in Williamson, W.Va., he was a son of the late John Brown and Janie Baker Brown. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lois Gail Brown; two sisters, Lena Ray and Tracie Smith; a granddaughter, Jody Lynn Robinette; a great-grandson, Adam Bailey; and a great- great-granddaughter, Elena Kidd. Paul was a contractor and owner of Brown Construction. He helped build and remodel many of the homes and buildings in Williamson and the Mingo County area. He loved to build things with his hands. He first discovered his love of building when he was a teenager and remodeled his mother's home, and his love for building grew from there. He also built and remodeled many of the local churches in the area. He always said, "I did it for the Lord." Paul was a wonderful husband and father who did whatever it took, no matter the sacrifice, to support his family. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren with all his heart, but most of all, he loved God. He always said that loving God was the most important thing we could do in life. He loved his vegetable garden and his flowers so much. You could hardly step into his yard without stepping on a flower. He continued to add more flowers all the time. He always found a place to plant more. He loved gardening so much that even when he was very ill, he managed to get peas planted this past February. Paul is survived by his wife Pearl Elkins Brown; his children, David (Kathy) Brown, Lick Creek, Linda (Richard) Adkins, Pontiac, Mich., Joyce Sue (Carlos) Blackburn, Hardy, Ky., Larry (Brenda) Brown, Rawl, Ernest (Carmelita) Brown, Rawl; Patricia (Joe) Thacker, Hatfield, Ky.; and Michael (Linda) Brown, Lick Creek; a very special granddaughter who was like a daughter, Kimberly Adams, Alexander City, Ala.; 19 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 20 great- great-grandchildren. Paul was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation is on Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m., May 21, 2019, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson. A special service will be held at 7 p.m. with James Parsley officiating. Funeral services will be conduced at noon on Wednesday, at the mortuary. Reverend Danny Scott will officiate. Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. You may express online condolences at www.weavermortuaryinc.com. Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson is serving the Brown family.
Published in Southern WV from May 22 to May 24, 2019
