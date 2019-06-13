Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akers-James Funeral Home 400 Main Avenue Logan , WV 25601 (304)-752-4550 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Mt. Gay Freewill Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Akers-James Funeral Home 400 Main Avenue Logan , WV 25601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL MILT SEXTON, 93, of Mount Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 9, 1926, at Pine Creek, W.Va., to the late William and Mary Sexton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Leona Sexton; brothers Elmo Sexton, John Sexton, Tommy Sexton, Otis Sexton, Elwood Sexton; sisters Dana Parvis and Lucille Browning; and his daughter, Bonnie Gibson. Paul was a member of the Mount Gay Freewill Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a WWII veteran, a Seabee in the Navy. He worked as an electrician in the coal mines for 35 years and was also a businessman, owning and operating Blue Diamond Taxi Service. He loved going to church, gardening, going to yard sales, and being with his family and friends. He is survived by his sons, Paul David Sexton of Mount Gay, W.Va., and Rickey (Mary) Sexton of Mount Gay, W.Va.; adopted daughter/granddaughter, Stacy Sexton of Mount Gay, W.Va.; son-in-law, Donald Gibson of Mount Gay, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., with Pastor Layton Lockhart and Rev. Frank Horn officiating. Burial with military graveside rites will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Pallbearers will be Rickey Sexton Jr., Paul Sexton Jr., Josh Wilcox, Ryan Ward, Tyler Tabor and Vennie Holstein. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Mount Gay Freewill Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at

