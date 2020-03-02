Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reger Funeral Home 1242 Adams Avenue Huntington , WV 25704 (304)-522-2031 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jefferson Avenue Church of God Huntington , WV View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jefferson Avenue Church of God Huntington , WV View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Jefferson Avenue Church of God Huntington , WV View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PASTOR PAUL RAY FARLEY, 91, went to his heavenly reward early Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. Funeral services 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God by Pastor Greg Tomlinson, Pastor Mitch Bias, Pastor Will Compton and Pastor Darrell Huffman. Born May 11, 1928, Brother Farley was raised in the coal town of Delbarton, West Virginia. A child of the coal mining industry, in 1960 he migrated to Huntington with his wife, Sallie, and their young family, to become involved as a grocery store salesman. In his mid-40s, he answered the call of God to birth the Jefferson Avenue Church of God in a converted storefront with 12 charter members. Next month, that congregation will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Hebrews 10:23 says "Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering, since He who promised is faithful." Brother Farley was steadfast in his faith. He was unwavering in his love for people, his sacrificing for his church, and his determination in encouraging the development of fellow ministers, particularly beginning pastors. His family was the love of his heart. Brother Farley was the son of the late Lorenzo Dow Farley and Elsie Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sallie Ferrell Farley; son and daughter-in-law, Paul Haskell Farley and Sally Farley-Adkins; granddaughter, Paula Farley Young; brothers, Donald Farley, Robert, Sam, L.D. and Bill Farley, and Joe Thomas; sisters, Mary Ann Pedrick, Reva Tompkins, Ione Peterman and Vera Wills. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stewart and Sheila Farley; daughter and son-in-law, Mille and Greg Tomlinson; sister, Lavonne Farley Patterson; grandchildren, Beth and Gary Toppins, Renee and Allen Steele, Matthew Tomlinson, Travis Farley, Natalie and Josh Teague, Talea Farley, Colton and Bethany Copley, Caleb and Amy Copley; great-grandchildren, Hope, Garrett and Hannah Toppins, Ali and Isabelle Steele, Andrew Simmons, Ashley and Emma, Bella and Braedon Teague, Addyson, Dakota, Kori, Andie Kate and Kip Copley, Maddon Taylor, Cameron and Carson Copley; many dearly loved nieces and nephews of the Farley and Ferrell families; and the staff and families and friends of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. 