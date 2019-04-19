Obituary Print PAULINE JANET BLAIR JOHNSTON of Logan | Visit Guest Book

PAULINE JANET BLAIR JOHNSTON of Logan, West Virginia, entered into rest April 16, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born January 26, 1927, in Lenore, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Joe Blair and Dollie Messer Blair. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Wilson Johnston; her brother, John Blair and his wife Anna Ruth; and her youngest brother, Joe Blair. Other family members who preceded her in death are her sisters and their respective husbands: Becky Brown (Ed), Alice Woodrum (Corbett), Helen Dingess; brother-in law, Jim Corvetti; and her grandson, Joshua Seth Brammer. She is survived by her sisters, Roxie Corvetti and Fronia Fargo; and her brother-in-law, Billy Dingess. Pauline is also survived by her children: Jan Johnston Barth (Tom), David Johnston (Sharon), Diane Kennedy (Donald), and Kit Gray (Mike). She was blessed with 10 wonderful grandchildren whom she loved dearly, 14 beautiful great-grandchildren, many beloved nieces and nephews among other loving family members. Visitation will be at Honaker Funeral Home, 200 Main St., Logan WV 25601, Monday, April 22, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. The Celebration of Life will begin after the visitation at 2 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. The burial will follow immediately after the service at 169 Forest Lawn Cemetery Road, Pecks Mill, WV 25547. Flowers will be accepted, but the family requests all memorial donations be made to Dignity Hospice and Home Health at 557 Main Street, Chapmanville WV 25508. 1 John 4:8 says "God is Love" and so was Pauline Janet Blair Johnston. Pauline was loved by all who knew her, and she loved them in return. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. For email condolences go to

