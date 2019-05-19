PEGGY KINDER, age 89, of North Matewan, W.Va., born May 30, 1929, at Rock, W.Va., daughter of the late John Hense and Effie Gertrude King Varney, passed away on May 16, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center of Pikeville, Ky. Honoring services will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, at noon at Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Brother Dallas Rife, Elder Thomas Moore and Pastor Eddie Martin officiating; burial will follow in the Ellison Hatfield Cemetery of Newtown, W.Va. Visitation was May 18, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services Inc. of Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 19 to May 21, 2019