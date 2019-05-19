Southern WV

PEGGY KINDER

Guest Book
  • "One fine Lady it was always be an honor to have know her..."
    - Monty Hamilton
Service Information
Chambers Funeral Services - Matewan
Rt. 49 Hatfield Bottom PO Box 485
Matewan, WV
25678
(304)-426-4181
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chambers Funeral Services - Matewan
Rt. 49 Hatfield Bottom PO Box 485
Matewan, WV 25678
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Chambers Funeral Services - Matewan
Rt. 49 Hatfield Bottom PO Box 485
Matewan, WV 25678
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PEGGY KINDER, age 89, of North Matewan, W.Va., born May 30, 1929, at Rock, W.Va., daughter of the late John Hense and Effie Gertrude King Varney, passed away on May 16, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center of Pikeville, Ky. Honoring services will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, at noon at Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Brother Dallas Rife, Elder Thomas Moore and Pastor Eddie Martin officiating; burial will follow in the Ellison Hatfield Cemetery of Newtown, W.Va. Visitation was May 18, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services Inc. of Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 19 to May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.