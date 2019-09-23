Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEGGY SUE TUSSEY. View Sign Service Information R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 (606)-353-7212 Send Flowers Obituary

PEGGY SUE TUSSEY, 78, of South Williamson, Ky., departed her earthly home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019, at the Tug Valley ARH,with her loving family by her side. She was born December 27, 1940, in Williamson, W.Va., the daughter of the late Okey and Hazel Hatfield Blackburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Aggie Hager; a brother, Paul Blackburn; and her daughter-in-law, Gina Tussey. Peggy attended Williamson High School for two years, then transferred to Belfry High School, graduating in 1958. She began her educational journey in the fall of 1958 at Pikeville College, Pikeville, Ky., where she met the love of her life, Carl R. Tussey. They married September 5, 1959, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Peggy was a dynamic educator and loved her students as if they were her own. She began her teaching career in the Pike County School System, where she taught for over 40 years, at several schools including Blackberry Grade School, Turkey Creek Grade School and South Williamson Grade School. Peggy also obtained a Master's Degree and Rank 1 Certification from Eastern Kentucky University, specializing in reading and language arts. Shortly before retirement, Peggy transferred to the Pike County Board of Education, where she worked in the Title One Program. Her career did not end here. She went on to work in the Mingo County School System in Williamson, W.Va. Peggy was a member of the Lord's Church and attended Williamson Area Church of Christ, Turkey Creek, Ky., and was a faithful Christian for nearly 50 years. Her life reflected her love for the Lord. She was an avid member of many organizations including Daughters of the American Revolution, the Board of Directors of the Williamson ARH and Delta Kappa Gamma Nu Chapter Teacher's Society. After retirement, Peggy enjoyed traveling to many destinations. She is survived by her husband, Carl R. Tussey of South Williamson, Ky.; two sons, Carl Edward Tussey of South Williamson, Ky., and Jeffrey Allen (Renetta) Tussey of Salem, Va., and one daughter, Carla Sue Tussey (John) Allahham of Danville, Ky; two brothers, Ronnie (Sandra) Blackburn of Melbourne, Fla., and Jack (Linda) Blackburn of South Williamson, Ky.; four grandsons, Carl E. Tussey II, Malik Allahham, Faris Allahham and Wesley Allahham; six granddaughters, Ashley Elyse (Deo) Passarelli, Toshia (John) Bowman, Drema (Drew) Heck, Summer Allahham, Abbie Carden and Madison Tussey; two great-granddaughters, Frankie Tussey and Capri Passarelli and a host of loving family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Funeral services Wednesday, September 25, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Tussey Family. Online condolences at

78, of South Williamson, Ky., departed her earthly home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019, at the Tug Valley ARH,with her loving family by her side. She was born December 27, 1940, in Williamson, W.Va., the daughter of the late Okey and Hazel Hatfield Blackburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Aggie Hager; a brother, Paul Blackburn; and her daughter-in-law, Gina Tussey. Peggy attended Williamson High School for two years, then transferred to Belfry High School, graduating in 1958. She began her educational journey in the fall of 1958 at Pikeville College, Pikeville, Ky., where she met the love of her life, Carl R. Tussey. They married September 5, 1959, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Peggy was a dynamic educator and loved her students as if they were her own. She began her teaching career in the Pike County School System, where she taught for over 40 years, at several schools including Blackberry Grade School, Turkey Creek Grade School and South Williamson Grade School. Peggy also obtained a Master's Degree and Rank 1 Certification from Eastern Kentucky University, specializing in reading and language arts. Shortly before retirement, Peggy transferred to the Pike County Board of Education, where she worked in the Title One Program. Her career did not end here. She went on to work in the Mingo County School System in Williamson, W.Va. Peggy was a member of the Lord's Church and attended Williamson Area Church of Christ, Turkey Creek, Ky., and was a faithful Christian for nearly 50 years. Her life reflected her love for the Lord. She was an avid member of many organizations including Daughters of the American Revolution, the Board of Directors of the Williamson ARH and Delta Kappa Gamma Nu Chapter Teacher's Society. After retirement, Peggy enjoyed traveling to many destinations. She is survived by her husband, Carl R. Tussey of South Williamson, Ky.; two sons, Carl Edward Tussey of South Williamson, Ky., and Jeffrey Allen (Renetta) Tussey of Salem, Va., and one daughter, Carla Sue Tussey (John) Allahham of Danville, Ky; two brothers, Ronnie (Sandra) Blackburn of Melbourne, Fla., and Jack (Linda) Blackburn of South Williamson, Ky.; four grandsons, Carl E. Tussey II, Malik Allahham, Faris Allahham and Wesley Allahham; six granddaughters, Ashley Elyse (Deo) Passarelli, Toshia (John) Bowman, Drema (Drew) Heck, Summer Allahham, Abbie Carden and Madison Tussey; two great-granddaughters, Frankie Tussey and Capri Passarelli and a host of loving family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Funeral services Wednesday, September 25, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Tussey Family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com. Published in Southern WV from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close