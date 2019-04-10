PERRY SULLIVAN JR., age 66, of Phelps, Ky., born January 10, 1953, a son of the late Perry Sullivan and McQuedis Staggs Sullivan, passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 at Highlands Regional Medical Center of Prestonsburg, Ky. In honoring Perry's wishes there will be no formal services. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services Inc., of Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
