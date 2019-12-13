PHILLIP AUSTIN WARD passed away suddenly on December 10, 2019. He was born May 16, 1991, to Phillip (Jill) Ward of Whitman, W.Va., and Dreama (Fred) Williams of Saint Cloud, Fla. Preceding his death is a loving wife, LeeAnne Russell. He had five beautiful, loving children: three girls, Kaylynn Harlea Sue, Arianna Karcynn Nicole and Laney Jean Ward, and two boys, Teegin Eli Whitlatch and Sawyer Avery Whitlatch. Phillip had three sisters, Jamie Meade of Logan, W.Va., Brittany (Chad) Simpkins of Switzer, W.Va., and Alexis Ward of Whitman, W.Va., and one brother living, Danny Crum of Logan, W.Va. Phillip went home to be with his twin brother, Robert Brian Ward, and grandmother, Carol Gene Davis. The family will be doing the updates of a place and time. We will be holding a get-together in Phillip's honor; the family will notify when the arrangements are made.